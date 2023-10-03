Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Pickering Energy Partners

Equities researchers at Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Kinetik from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Kinetik from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on Kinetik in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinetik has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

NASDAQ KNTK opened at $33.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.60. Kinetik has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $37.87.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $296.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.33 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinetik will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jamie Welch bought 8,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $286,325.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,337,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,605,500.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNTK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Kinetik during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Kinetik in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

