Oppenheimer Raises Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Price Target to $18.00

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.92% from the stock’s current price.

Target Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of Target Hospitality stock opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. Target Hospitality has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.08.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $143.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.60 million. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 74.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Hospitality will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Target Hospitality

In related news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 2,223 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $34,500.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,496.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 2,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $34,500.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,496.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 30,277 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $470,807.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,709.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,009 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,388. Corporate insiders own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 110.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Target Hospitality in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

