Oppenheimer Raises Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Price Target to $18.00

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.92% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of Target Hospitality stock opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. Target Hospitality has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.08.
Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $143.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.60 million. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 74.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Hospitality will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 110.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Target Hospitality in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.
Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.
