Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Price Target to $45.00

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CHUY. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Chuy’s from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Shares of CHUY opened at $35.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.60. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $43.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.55 million, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.74.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.27 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Chuy’s during the second quarter worth about $474,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 1,035.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 17,090 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

