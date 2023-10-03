Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Coverage Initiated at Pickering Energy Partners

Analysts at Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.69.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ETRN

Equitrans Midstream Trading Down 2.1 %

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. Equitrans Midstream has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.93.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $318.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.21 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 20.49% and a negative net margin of 18.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Equitrans Midstream

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,615,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,116,000 after buying an additional 886,117 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,573 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,275,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,312 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 22,253,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,207,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,897,000 after purchasing an additional 284,116 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.