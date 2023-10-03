iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Acquired by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 252.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $43.29 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.50 and a 200 day moving average of $45.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1336 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

