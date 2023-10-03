Centurion Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 5.1% of Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Centurion Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $10,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 175.9% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5,050.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 114.6% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $84.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.51 and a 1 year high of $90.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.76.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

