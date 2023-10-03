Centurion Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $5,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $87.60 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.49 and a 200 day moving average of $92.34.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
