Centurion Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,686 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Centurion Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAVE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

BATS:PAVE opened at $29.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.54 and its 200 day moving average is $29.78.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.