Centurion Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,339 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 57,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 160,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 623,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,695,000 after buying an additional 11,009 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 60,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 23,690 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VMBS opened at $43.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $43.20 and a 52-week high of $47.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.68.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

