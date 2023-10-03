Centurion Wealth Management LLC Sells 257 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 124.1% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 8.9 %

NYSE:NEE opened at $52.17 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.18 and a twelve month high of $88.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.59.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 46.29%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.23.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

