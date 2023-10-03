Centurion Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,344 iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DSI. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 195.7% during the first quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 654.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $81.45 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $64.72 and a 52-week high of $87.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.66.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

