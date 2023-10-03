Centurion Wealth Management LLC Invests $204,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $498,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Altria Group stock opened at $41.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.71. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.38 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 102.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

