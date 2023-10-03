AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. AutoZone accounts for about 2.5% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 860.0% in the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Mirova lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,646,000 after purchasing an additional 20,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth $1,428,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,886.00 to $3,006.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,803.12.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,492.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.7 %

AZO stock opened at $2,522.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.66. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,157.75 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,510.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,517.33.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $40.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 146.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

