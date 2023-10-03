Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up about 1.7% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth $29,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 1.3 %

AJG stock opened at $224.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.59. The company has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.01 and a fifty-two week high of $237.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AJG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total value of $6,779,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,146,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total transaction of $6,779,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,146,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $1,050,284.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,288,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,688 shares of company stock valued at $17,388,097 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

