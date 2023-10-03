Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Buys 1,887 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,624 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the quarter. First Solar makes up 1.5% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 11,378 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,172,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in First Solar in the second quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 11.5% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 69,210 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $13,139,000 after buying an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $156.34 on Tuesday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $232.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.08 and a beta of 1.42.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $810.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.43 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 5.23%. On average, analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $1,024,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,726.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $84,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,118. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $1,024,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,419 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,726.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,452 shares of company stock worth $6,833,334 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on First Solar from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $255.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on First Solar from $250.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.62.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

