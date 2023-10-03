Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 15.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in ResMed by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 14.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in ResMed by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter worth $694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RMD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded ResMed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on ResMed from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $284.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,787 shares in the company, valued at $2,593,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.27, for a total transaction of $1,255,707.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,679,501.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,550 shares of company stock valued at $3,846,352 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Stock Down 0.2 %

RMD stock opened at $145.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.51 and its 200 day moving average is $202.31. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.20 and a 1-year high of $243.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.07). ResMed had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 31.48%.

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.