Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,148 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $17,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 146,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 14,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $47.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.51 and its 200 day moving average is $47.76. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $48.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

