Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stock Position Lowered by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,240 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 32,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Aptiv by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Aptiv from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.13.

Aptiv Stock Down 1.4 %

Aptiv stock opened at $97.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $124.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.70. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.02.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $193,553.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,063,965.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

