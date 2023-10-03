Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2023

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHFFree Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 275,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,645,000 after purchasing an additional 62,706 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,253,000 after acquiring an additional 19,171 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,360,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,422,000 after acquiring an additional 13,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 61,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IHF stock opened at $247.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $941.18 million, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $253.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.58. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 12-month low of $240.08 and a 12-month high of $282.37.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

