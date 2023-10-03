First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) is Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $8,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $10,065,720,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 244.1% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $73.44 on Tuesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $79.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

