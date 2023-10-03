Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Paychex by 254.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, September 28th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Paychex Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $113.78 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Insider Activity

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,042,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.