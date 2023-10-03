Jefferies Financial Group Trims Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Target Price to $76.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.63% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on JACK. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.17.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JACK
Jack in the Box Stock Down 1.4 %
Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $396.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JACK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after purchasing an additional 874,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,337,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $173,116,000 after buying an additional 10,379 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 13.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,428,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $139,359,000 after buying an additional 172,185 shares during the last quarter. Biglari Capital CORP. raised its position in Jack in the Box by 8.2% in the first quarter. Biglari Capital CORP. now owns 1,073,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,061,000 after acquiring an additional 81,139 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 738,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Jack in the Box
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- MarketBeat Stock of the Week, Amazon Goes Big on AI
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Inflation is Why a Soft Landing is Bad for the Economy
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- How You Can Beat the Yields on near 5% Treasuries, plus Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.