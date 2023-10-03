Wells Fargo & Company Raises Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Price Target to $226.00

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $224.00 to $226.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GTLS. HSBC started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chart Industries from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. CL King lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.73.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $166.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.32, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56. Chart Industries has a one year low of $101.44 and a one year high of $242.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.13 and its 200 day moving average is $145.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $908.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.28 million. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 124.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 38,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 11,066 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 11,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter worth $1,754,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 9.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,909,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

