BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) PT Lowered to $59.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.02% from the stock’s previous close.

BWA has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Sunday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.07.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $39.86 on Tuesday. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.82.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in BorgWarner by 100,784.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 260,453,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,738,765,000 after acquiring an additional 260,195,018 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after buying an additional 570,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,449,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $511,075,000 after buying an additional 357,259 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in BorgWarner by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,142,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $349,358,000 after acquiring an additional 51,385 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,322,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $261,410,000 after purchasing an additional 484,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

