Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Truist Financial

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Truist Financial from $43.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SEE. UBS Group cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Sealed Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.18.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Sealed Air

Sealed Air Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SEE opened at $32.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.07 and its 200-day moving average is $40.80. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $56.43.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 154.56% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sealed Air

In other Sealed Air news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.85 per share, for a total transaction of $338,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,360 shares in the company, valued at $22,285,486. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sealed Air

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEE. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 177.1% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 251.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

(Get Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.