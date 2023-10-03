Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $117.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.17% from the company’s previous close.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hub Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hub Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Hub Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

Shares of HUBG opened at $76.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $67.90 and a 12-month high of $104.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 5.69%. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

