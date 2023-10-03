Susquehanna Lowers C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $70.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 18.27% from the company’s previous close.

CHRW has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $85.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $84.53 and a 52-week high of $108.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

