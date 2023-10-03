Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target Cut to $180.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $196.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LSTR. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Landstar System from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stephens raised their price target on Landstar System from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Landstar System from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.15.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Landstar System

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $174.32 on Tuesday. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $142.51 and a 12-month high of $208.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.85 and a 200 day moving average of $185.34.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Landstar System by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,085,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,286,000 after acquiring an additional 31,476 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,273,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $586,805,000 after acquiring an additional 25,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 756.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $496,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,326 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,682,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,655,000 after acquiring an additional 25,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,628,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,235,000 after buying an additional 42,192 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.