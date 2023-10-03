Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Wedbush from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on STZ. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.59.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $248.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a PE ratio of -135.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $273.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $262.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total transaction of $415,338.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,208.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Constellation Brands by 103,844.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,206,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197,478 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,903,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,606 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,890,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,836 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,936,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,165,000 after purchasing an additional 51,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

