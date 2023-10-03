Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $142.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $164.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LEA. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lear from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lear from $137.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.45.

Lear Stock Down 1.1 %

LEA opened at $132.69 on Tuesday. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $114.67 and a fifty-two week high of $157.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.26.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 2.32%. Lear’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lear will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lear news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $416,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,045,134.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $416,817.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,134.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 10,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,598,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,392 shares of company stock worth $3,931,260 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lear

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Lear by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,748 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 65.4% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 3.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lear by 21.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management grew its position in Lear by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 6,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

