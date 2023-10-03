Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) PT Lowered to $188.00

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at B. Riley from $197.00 to $188.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.26% from the company’s previous close.

ARCH has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Arch Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arch Resources

Arch Resources Price Performance

Shares of ARCH opened at $155.04 on Tuesday. Arch Resources has a fifty-two week low of $102.42 and a fifty-two week high of $175.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($1.78). The company had revenue of $757.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.17 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 68.14% and a net margin of 27.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $19.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arch Resources will post 26.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 4,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $759,325.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 2.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Resources by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Arch Resources by 6.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 57.8% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 434 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arch Resources

(Get Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.