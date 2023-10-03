Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Susquehanna

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WERN. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.65.

WERN opened at $38.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $35.84 and a 12 month high of $50.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.84.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $811.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.28 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $3,137,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 9.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth $72,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

