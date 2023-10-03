Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) PT Lowered to $106.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.73.

Shares of APTV opened at $97.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $124.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.68 and a 200-day moving average of $101.70.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. Aptiv had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total transaction of $193,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,773 shares in the company, valued at $21,063,965.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 210.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

