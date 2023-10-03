Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 72,670.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 689,886,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,104,988,000 after buying an additional 688,938,957 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,608,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,517,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,819 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,233,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,064,000 after acquiring an additional 694,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $34.56 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $39.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.35 and its 200 day moving average is $37.00.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

