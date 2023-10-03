Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Sold by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,628 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for 1.6% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $6,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,758,000 after purchasing an additional 139,421 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,724,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,788,000 after buying an additional 766,921 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 21,080.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,684,000 after buying an additional 2,628,267 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,163,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,251,000 after buying an additional 344,989 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $99,807,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $65.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.01. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $72.65.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

