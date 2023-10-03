Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 11,694 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,694 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $42.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.71. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $47.81. The company has a market cap of $104.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

