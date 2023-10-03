Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,442,250.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 28,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 28,845 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 49.1% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 15,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 235,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,451,000 after purchasing an additional 35,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $16,706,892,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $45.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

