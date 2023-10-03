ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) Short Interest Update

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,500 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the August 31st total of 298,400 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASP Isotopes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes in the second quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes in the first quarter worth about $2,702,000. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

ASP Isotopes Stock Performance

Shares of ASPI opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80. ASP Isotopes has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $3.75.

About ASP Isotopes

ASP Isotopes ( NASDAQ:ASPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter.

ASP Isotopes Inc, a pre-commercial stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It develops Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company also Uranium-235, an isotope of uranium for carbon-free energy industry.

