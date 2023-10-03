Short Interest in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Expands By 12.7%

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the August 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Aspen Technology Price Performance
NASDAQ AZPN opened at $203.20 on Tuesday. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $161.32 and a fifty-two week high of $263.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.98 and a 200-day moving average of $188.57.
Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $320.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.78 million. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 10.32% and a positive return on equity of 2.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.
AZPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Aspen Technology from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.80.
About Aspen Technology
Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.
