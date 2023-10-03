Short Interest in Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Increases By 15.7%

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the August 31st total of 62,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 80.1 days.
Grupo Comercial Chedraui Stock Performance
Shares of GCHEF opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $6.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.70.
About Grupo Comercial Chedraui
