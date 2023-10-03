Short Interest in Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Increases By 15.7%

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the August 31st total of 62,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 80.1 days.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Stock Performance

Shares of GCHEF opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $6.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.70.

About Grupo Comercial Chedraui

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. operates selfservice stores. The company operates supermarkets for fruits and vegetables; res, pig, aves, fish, shrimp and shellfish, and other meats; coffee and tea, cereals and bars, cookies, soups, pastas, and purees; sausages, ham, bacon, and other cold meats; creams, eggs, leche, butter, marfarines, shortenings, yoghurt, and fermented; and cheese products.

