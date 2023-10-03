JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Purchased by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 39.3% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 109.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Finally, Middleton & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth about $442,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.59.
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
