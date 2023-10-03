AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Short Interest Update

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the August 31st total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 597,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at AerSale

In related news, Director Andrew C. Levy purchased 4,000 shares of AerSale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.08 per share, with a total value of $44,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,578 shares in the company, valued at $250,164.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Nicolas Finazzo purchased 36,259 shares of AerSale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $424,592.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,300,162 shares in the company, valued at $50,354,897.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew C. Levy purchased 4,000 shares of AerSale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.08 per share, with a total value of $44,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,164.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 73,296 shares of company stock valued at $847,008 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in AerSale during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in AerSale by 60.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in AerSale by 149.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in AerSale by 26.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AerSale during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of AerSale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

AerSale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLE opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.33. AerSale has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $21.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $69.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.96 million. AerSale had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AerSale will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

About AerSale

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Featured Articles

