Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Sold by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,972 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth $277,182,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,920,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,756,000 after buying an additional 196,610 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 15,910,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,158,000 after acquiring an additional 963,440 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,962,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,440 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 246.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,211,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131,766 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $18.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.19.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

