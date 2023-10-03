Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $204,772,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,045,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,834,000 after purchasing an additional 154,101 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,877,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,553,000 after purchasing an additional 349,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,400 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $36.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.75. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $40.87.

