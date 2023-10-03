Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWX. Shore Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 24,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF stock opened at $53.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $787.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a one year low of $44.25 and a one year high of $55.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.48.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

