RHS Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

RHS Financial LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,699,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,964 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,450,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,840 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $149,034,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,619,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,084,000 after buying an additional 54,137 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,482,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,144,000 after buying an additional 165,667 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGLT stock opened at $54.46 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $54.30 and a 1-year high of $67.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.97.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a $0.1765 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

