Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Shares Sold by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 962.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $64,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EDV opened at $67.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.63. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $67.41 and a 52 week high of $95.30.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.