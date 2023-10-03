RHS Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS)

RHS Financial LLC boosted its position in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC owned about 0.49% of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $574,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 2,865.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000.

GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HIPS opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.83. The firm has a market cap of $55.60 million, a PE ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.11.

GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF Profile

The GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (HIPS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TFMS HIPS index. The fund tracks an index of assets that tend to produce high income and pass through that income without being taxed at the constituent level. These include REITs, MLPs, BDCs and debt-based closed-end funds.

