Centurion Wealth Management LLC Acquires 397 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at $30,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAIC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,557 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $390,523.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,275,047.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Science Applications International stock opened at $106.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $88.06 and a 12 month high of $123.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.12 and its 200-day moving average is $109.13.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.19%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

