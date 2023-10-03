RHS Financial LLC Sells 677 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

RHS Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQLT. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 147,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 73,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,329 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 112,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 24,399 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 743,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $33.12 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $36.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

